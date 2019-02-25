A Wellington couple who tied the knot at the weekend may claim the title of having New Zealand's bravest and boldest wedding photos to date.

After eight years of being together, the couple decided they wanted to get married in style with a side of adrenaline.

A Wellington couple who tied the knot on the weekend may claim the title of having New Zealand's ballsiest wedding photos to date. Photo / Go Slideways Photography

Scott, who had been a speedway enthusiast since he was a young boy had just the idea - taking his wife for a spin at Harrisville Speedway in Ohakea.

The 26-year-old said it didn't take much to convince his wife Ellen to jump on the edge of the sidecar and make their wedding day even more memorable.

"My old man raced sidecars so growing up it's always been a passion of mine. I started racing them for the first time last year," Scott told the Herald.

"The bike we used in the wedding photos we built from scratch last year after I broke my leg and had some downtime.

"I thought 'what a way to capture its first ride by hanging Ellen off the side in her wedding dress'. As soon as we knew our venue was at Harrisville I knew straight away that's what we wanted to do and Ellen jumped on board. She was keen from the get-go."

"I've had a couple of goes before but this was the first time I've ridden with Scott on one of those. You get a real good buzz out of it," Ellen explained. Photo / Go Slideways Photography

The couple's ceremony took place at the Harrisville's Wild-West themed premises before they jumped next door to its speedway track where they raced a few laps around the oval.

While Ellen has ridden a couple of times before it was her first time riding with Scott at the wheel, raising her husband's nerves.

The couple managed to get up to speeds of more than 80km/h around the corner.

With Ellen, 24, just centimetres above the ground you'd forgive her for being nervous, but the bride said she was more than thrilled to get the heart racing.

"I've had a couple of goes before but this was the first time I've ridden with Scott on one of those. You get a real good buzz out of it. It's so much fun," Ellen said.

While Ellen kept her nerves in check, it was her husband who was the one sweating.

"Once you've got the g-force going on, you feel weightless on the side.

"Moving just a few inches on the side can completely change how the bike handles so that's what I was most concerned about considering I've never ridden with Ellen on the side.

"It was pretty nerve-racking for me, I didn't want to end up with a wedding day trip to A&E. We had the safety gear on with the helmet being the main component and if you fell off you'd mainly just end up with a few scrapes and bumps and maybe a munted wedding dress."

Even though her dress became dusty, the bride said: "at least my hair still looked good after I took my helmet off".

The newly-wedded couple's photos were captured by Go Slideways Photography, who specialise in speedway photography and motorsport.

The couple have since shared a few of their incredible wedding photos with social media viewers blown away at couple's execution of their perfect wedding day.

The couple's ceremony took place at the Harrisville's Wild-West themed premises before they jumped next door to its speedway track for a few laps. Photo / Harrisville Speedway

Some described the Woodhouses' wedding images as the "best they've ever seen" while others praised them for living life on the edge.

What's next for the thrill-seeking couple? Scott said he just wants to recover from the massive weekend.

"I've got a few days off but firstly I just want to catch up on some sleep."