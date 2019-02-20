In a quiet ceremony on Waiheke Island last Friday, Art Green and Matilda Rice, New Zealand's most popular pair from The Bachelor NZ franchise, tied the knot. But it appears even a wedding day can't sway this dedicated duo from their paleo ways.

Sharing their nuptials with Woman's Day, Rice also announced she is withdrawing from Dancing With The Stars NZ as the couple are expecting their first child.

The couple on the cover of the latest Woman's Day. Photo / Supplied

Despite details of the ceremony appearing in the magazine, the newlyweds are yet to share any of their own photos from their big day.

However, catering company Luxe Waiheke has revealed their part in the event, posting a snap of the menu to Instagram.

Captioning the post, the company wrote: "... we loved the challenge of coming up with a paleo feasting menu for you guys!"

Catering company Luxe Waiheke shared the couple's paleo wedding menu. Photo / Instagram

To begin, guests were invited to snack on light fare including marinated olives and toasted nuts.

A "Feasting Style Main" followed, featured an array of dishes including salmon, lamb and several vegetable plates.

Interesting renditions of cauliflower, broccoli, garden greens and tomatoes were served, and while slow cooked lamb shoulder sounds reasonably traditional, there wasn't a roast spud in site.

But guests no doubt delighted in the late night snack of fried chicken, pickles and spicy ketchup.

It's not surprising the pair kept their wedding fare paleo: Green has been an advocate of the diet style since before he became New Zealand's first Bachelor, having already established his Clean Paleo business. Green and Rice have since joined forces on paleo meal delivery service "Plate Up" and the pair utilise their social media channels to promote their paleo lifestyles.

Most recently, the couple have launched a podcast, "Well & Good with Art & Matilda", where they discuss their diets and healthy living ventures.