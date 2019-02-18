An Aucklander who says they found a "basically brand new" designer bag with contents inside on a train is now auctioning it off on Trade Me — and giving the funds to a charity.

The seller claims she found the black Karen Walker Chloe Satchel with the tag "Greta" on it but no last name.

She said she took the designer bag to police but it remained unclaimed for some time so they told her she could keep it.

However, the Aucklander has decided to auction off the bag and donate the money to charity.

"As the bag is basically brand new I've decided to run this auction and donate the money to Women's Refuge NZ," she said.

The seller also said she is still trying to track down Greta to return her belongings.

"Do you know a Greta? Please share this listing on Facebook with friends named Greta. I know this is wishful thinking, but maybe I can still find her [and] return the contents inside."

The Chloe Satchel sells at a retail price of $550.

Bidding is currently at $157 and the auction closes next Monday, February 25.