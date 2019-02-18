Maungakaramea Primary School is the first in Northland to receive sunglasses as part of its uniform and students feel the last part of the slip, slop, slap and wrap message is "cool".

Craig Robertson, from Visualeyez Boutique Optometrists in Whangārei, has sponsored sunnies for all 63 students after an approach to him was made by school board chairwoman Luana Misa and a representative from Le Tissier sunglasses.

Robertson and optometrist Stephanie Wallen handed over the sunnies that come in cool cases at the school yesterday, but not before giving a few tips on eye protection.

Wallen said hats, T-shirts and sunblock were great at protecting people but they were not good at fully protecting their eyes and eyelids.

"Sunglasses are the last part of the slip, slop, slap and wrap message as they are really important to protect your eyes from the sun," Wallen told the enthusiastic crowd.

"Usually you don't get an instant 'sunburn' with your eyes, like you can on your skin, but there are quite a few problems that people get, especially as they get older when they have not protected their eyes against the sun."

Wallen also gave hints on looking after the new sunnies, including a demonstration that they be put on with both hands.

Robertson said it was a good opportunity to hand over the sunnies, given the fact New Zealand children were mostly outdoors especially in these hot summer days.

"This way, kids also learn about damage to their eyes and if we can do something like this early, it helps prevent UV damage to their eyes which can cause problems like cataracts later on in their lives.

"Their pupils are bigger therefore they have more UV in their eyes so these sunnies protect their eyes and eyelids. There's only a couple of other schools in New Zealand where sunnies are a part of their school uniform," he said.

School board chairperson Luana Misa said, like wearing hats outdoors, sunglasses were also a health and safety initiative to protect children's eyes in the long term.

"This initiative sends a clear message to our parents and the community at large that we care about our students' wellbeing," she said.

Misa said she knew about the high-quality, durable, comfortable Le Tissier sunnies that offered 100 per cent UV protection and decided to approach the company that supplied them to schools.

The school published the impending donation of sunnies in its newsletter on February 8.