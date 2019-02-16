A 7-year-old YouTube star who earned $30 million last year is making a big leap in his career — going from home videos to the star of his own TV show.

Ryan, from Ryan ToysReview, has been signed up to star in a kids TV series for Nickelodeon where he'll go on playdates with friends and family, solving mysteries and playing with toys.

Twenty episodes of Ryans Mystery Playdate are set to air on Nick Jr. this year, according to TubeFilter.

Ryan, whose second name is a closely guarded secret, is one of the world's most famous YouTube stars, coming eighth in the Forbes highest paid YouTuber list in 2018.

Last year the youngster earned a staggering $30 million from videos of him playing with and reviewing toys.

Ryan's parents launched his channel, Ryan ToysReview, in 2015 where they uploaded videos of their then 3-year-old son reviewing toys.

His channel went viral when he unboxed and reviewed 100 car toys from Pixar's Cars series.

They have now amassed 18.25 million subscribers and his parents say much of the channel's success comes down to Ryan's personality.

"I am entertaining and I am funny," Ryan told NBC News in December when asked why kids love watching his videos.

In 2017 he made $15.2 million, according to Forbes, meaning he's almost certainly secured a future in which he'll never have to work again.

However if his exciting new TV opportunity is anything to go by, he clearly loves what he does.

His huge profit jump was thanks to pre-roll advertising, which thanks to the more than 25 billion views on his channel, means he's raking it in.

As well as his channel and new show, he also has a line of Ryan's World collectibles that sell across the US and of course, like any new-age influencer — he also makes money from sponsored posts.

Ryan's mum Loann quit her job as a high school science teacher to work on the channel full-time, and it's a move that's paid off.

In an interview with Tubefilter in 2017, she explained how the phenomenon started.

"One day, he asked me, 'How come I'm not on YouTube when all the other kids are?' So we just decided — yeah, we can do that. Then, we took him to the store to get his very first toy — I think it was a Lego train set — and it all started from there."

All of the toys Ryan reviews are reportedly donated to charity after he's finished filming with them — unless of course he absolutely loves them.

In the YouTube channel's description, it says "Most of the toys we used to review are being donated to local charity".