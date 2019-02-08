The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco ahead of the birth of their first child.

Prince Harry, 34, and his wife Meghan, 37, are due to welcome a little boy or girl into the world this spring - around April and May time - but before their little bundle of joy is born, they will carry out a royal visit to the North African country on behalf of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, between February 23 and February 25.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen holding her baby bump whilst Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along a wharf. Photo / Getty

Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government.

"Full details of the visit will be announced in due course."

It's a busy year for the couple as they are also set to move from their two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London to 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle - where they tied the knot last May - before their baby is born.

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo / Getty

Kensington Palace previously said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year.

Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess's official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Harry and Meghan announced the happy news of Meghan's pregnancy in October, as they touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

A statement read at the time: "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."