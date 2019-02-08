Standing at the top of the world's longest water slide, the end barely visible some 600 metres and more than 100m down, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little nervous.

But as you run, leap, and hit the soapy plastic at the top, the gentle gradient lulls you into a sense of calm, thinking, "Ah, this is going to be alright".

Then as the slide passes the first dip, things start to change.

You're picking up speed rapidly, water splashing everywhere, then boom you're flying through the air as you pass over a jump, almost losing control, before landing in a heap, still sliding and only regaining control before yet another air section.

Advertisement

Some minute and a half later you reach the end, and can't help but let a massive woohoo – what a rush.

Everyone all around you has the same stoked expressions on their faces, adrenaline pumping through their veins, all thinking the same thing, "This is pretty awesome".

The world's longest waterslide near Bethells Beach runs for 600m. Photo / Dean Purcell

That feeling is the main idea behind the event run by mental health charity Live More Awesome for the third year this weekend.

The water slide, at the picturesque Jonkers Farm overlooking Bethells Beach in Auckland, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's longest.

It has drawn thousands of people raising money for mental health, and featured in international media.

Founders Jimi Hunt and Dan Drupsteen came up with the idea as a means to get people not only to have some fun and improve mental fitness, but feel comfortable talking about it.

"Both of us have suffered from poor mental health," Hunt says.

"A key turning point for me came when I realised that it's not about being mentally ill or mentally well, but mental fitness.

"With the slide and any conversations generated around it, we want people to understand that we all have mental health and it's our job to look after ourselves and become mentally fitter.

"You are out in the sun, in a good community of people, with gentle exercise. All of these things are contributing to mental fitness."

NZ Herald reporter Michael Neilson tests out the waterslide. Photo / Dean Purcell

Plus, it's simply good fun.

For Michelle Roache this is her third year, and first as a volunteer.

"It is just amazing, such a buzz."

She's come with colleague Jamie Morrison, who is there with his son Oscar, "buzzing" after some of the rides of his life.

Morrison says he loves the idea of the event to normalise conversations around mental fitness.

"We all have family and friends suffering from mental challenges," Morrison says.

"They can have these amazing creative sides, but then go through tough times too. We need to be more understanding of when people are suffering.

"Plus, it is pretty awesome to have the world's longest water slide in little old New Zealand."

The water slide is just one of the many events the charity does to "live more awesome" and to raise money for mental health awareness initiatives.

This is the third year they've run the increasingly popular event – the $129 daily tickets sold out in 22 hours.

Michelle Roache from Mt Albert rides the world's longest waterslide out near Bethells. Photo / Dean Purcell

As well as the big slide there are performances top DJs and performers, all of whom have gifted their time to support the initiative. Wellness workshops are also taking place throughout the days.

Hunt's not surprised by the popularity however. "Everyone loves water slides, and this just happens to be the largest in the world."

Despite the popularity, Hunt says this year will be the last.

It was designed as a tool to get publicity, to get people to talk about mental health. With the media hype dying down that meant some new plans were in the pipeline.

It might not be the end for the famous water slide though, as Hunt is planning to auction the slide off in the near future to raise funds for another endeavour.

But he's keeping quiet on that for now.

"There is stuff in the pipeline, some ideas for the next one we will be unveiling soon."

For the mean time he is happy for everybody to get a little silly and enjoy themselves.

"This is a really important moment in time to talk about it and get these issues out in the open," Hunt said.

"There has been a large shift in the awareness around mental illness. Now it's time to take the next step and start creating awareness around the fact that everyone has mental fitness.

"The better you look after that, the less chance you have of becoming mentally ill and the higher chance you have of 'living more awesome'."