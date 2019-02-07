Shuffling through the airport trying to make it to your flight on time is not usually the most relaxing of experiences.

Maybe your flight gets delayed, you're a nervous flyer, or you get held up at security. Now imagine adding an inquisitive toddler into the mix and one would assume it would be a recipe for disaster.

But for one US father, it was anything but, as his daughter's airport curiosity ended in the cutest way possible.

Kevin Armentrout shared on Facebook his daughter's sweet encounter with a stranger as the pair waited to board their flight.

He wrote, "Last night, while waiting to board our plane, @_carterjean_ was being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say "hi" to everyone she could, until she walked up on this man. He reached out and asked if she wanted to sit with him." From there, the two bonded over cartoons and snacks.

Armentrout wrote: "He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks. This wasn't a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes."

Armentrout also shared a photo of the new friends with his post.

Little Carter Jean is seen intently looking at the man's tablet, the man, Joseph Pat Wright, can be seen pointing to something on the screen.

"Watching them in that moment, I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her," Armentrout added. "In a country that is continuously fed that it's so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this... not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN."

Carter Jean's father even added a message of thanks to Wright on his post: "Joseph from @samsungus in Oklahoma, if this should happen to find you. Thank you for showing my daughter what kindness and compassion looks like. Continue to shine your light in the world. #HateIsLearned"

Since it was posted last week the photo and message have received over 400,000 likes on Facebook and been shared over 160,000 times.

Several people who knew the man took to the post to share their sweet stories of the little girl's new "friend forever".

Linda Taylor, Wright's sister-in-law, wrote: "He's a true blessing and your little girl is an angel herself! She'll have a friend forever in him."

Another woman named Jennifer Guillory added, "Joseph Pat Wright has always been a kind and loving soul. I am not the least surprised that he was so generous with his time and attention."