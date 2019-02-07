Samantha Markle has slammed US media reports that the Duchess of Sussex had reached out to their father in yet another attack on her half-sister.

Just hours after People magazine printed bombshell claims from Meghan Markle's friends that she hadn't "ghosted" her father, Samantha retaliated in a series of bitter tweets.

"#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls*** there are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap #Fake News," she wrote.

"'Sources say' Means imaginary sources,' Samantha added in other tweet, also writing "if the narcissist is wealthy they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you".

People claimed that not long after her wedding to Prince Harry Meghan sent a letter to her father telling him she "loved him" and begging him to stop "victimising her".

Thomas had pulled out of attending Meghan's nuptials just days beforehand after it emerged he had been staging photos with the paparazzi.

But in a reply that left the Duchess "absolutely devastated," her friends say Thomas answered by suggesting "the two of them should pose for a picture or stage a picture to show the world they'd made up".

"It was posing for pictures that had started this mess, and now he wanted to do the same thing with her?" One unnamed friend told the publication. "She just couldn't believe it so she didn't reply."

Since then Thomas had made no attempt to contact Meghan, despite her having the same number, the report claimed.

The friends also slammed reports Meghan was feuding with Kate Middleton as "completely untrue".

"It's wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant," one of her former co-stars said.

People's report contradicts the story Thomas has told, with the 74-year-old claiming in multiple interviews that Meghan had frozen him out.

He told Good Morning Britain in December that his daughter had ignored multiple messages and daily texts from him.

"I'm very disappointed by it. I'm not sure why it's happening. I'm reaching out … every day I try and text her and just haven't had any comment back," he said.

"I just keep asking her to respond back to them."