A 'cheapskate' Kiwi bride looking for a student to take her wedding photos for free has been slammed online.

A Christchurch woman looking to save thousands of dollars for a professional photographer decided to advertise on a Christchurch Buy/Sell/Trade Facebook page, saying it would be the opportunity for a student to get experience.

"I am looking for a student photographer wanting to get some experience or to build their profile," she wrote in the post.

"Please note: This is a volunteering role. The bonus: You will get an opportunity to build a pretty cool portfolio.

"The theme of the wedding is medieval (Games of Thrones). If you're keen, flick me a message."

Many were not impressed with the bride's request, with people backing up students saying they should be paid for their work.

"So I'm all for going to a student for cheaper services (my own photography budget is non-existent) but wanting them to do it for free?' one asked.

Another agreed: "Just because you're a 'student' it doesn't mean you're willing to do it for free. If someone is willing to do it for free, I doubt they would be any good."

One commented: "If I had the opportunity to get married in a castle, my a** would be paying a good photographer to capture it so I could brag on Facebook."

"It's funny that as a creative [worker], other (broke as hell) students are always more willing to pay for my work than grown adults with cars and houses," another wrote.

Others joked about attending the wedding just for the free alcohol, while some suggested deliberating taking bad pictures if they were hired.

"I would go and just get drunk for free with my camera hanging from my neck all night," one wrote.

Another posted: "They should take all the pictures with the lens cap on."

"It would be hysterical to take a ton of pictures and cut everyone's head off. Or just get their heads and nothing else," another joked.

However, some former photography students were on the bride's side, just as long as she didn't complain about the quality of the photos afterwards.

"As long as she doesn't tip them a new one if it isn't super great quality or slander them for it, then I see nothing wrong with this," one said.

Another wrote: "There's a lot of student photographers that would love to do this to help their portfolio. It would be nice to pay them a little something though."

"I did a lot of work for free when I was building my portfolio... But I volunteered," a former student added.