A woman's gift for her boyfriend has gone viral with many calling it totally "psycho".

Holly Cockerill made her boyfriend Karl Hennan a T-shirt with her face on it, which she wanted him to wear on a night out.

The shir features a photo of her with the warning: "If you're reading this you've been looking at my man for too long. And this is how I'd be looking at you if I was here. HI I'm Holly, his GIRLFRIEND!"

Cockerill shared a snap of Hennan wearing the shirt and rolling his eyes, while she stood behind him smiling.

She captioned it: "Don't think Karl likes his new top I got him for his birthday. Wear it with pride hun x."

The hilarious post hsa racked up more than 12,000 "likes" and more than 2000 retweets, with one fan exclaiming: "So psycho I love it. I know who to come to for ideas hahahahahahah."

Many were quick to slam Cockerill for her possessive behaviour with comments including: "How insecure do you have to be?" and, "Ah the solid pillars of every healthy relationship; possession and insecurity".

However Cockerill later clarified that it was all a joke.

She wrote: "People going mad at the fact I got my boyfriend a top with my face on for a joke.

"If you think for one second I'm going make him wear it then your absolutely f***n right. lols joke it'll be in bin after."