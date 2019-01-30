Got an ex that won't stopping bugging you? We've found just the thing for you.

A zoo in England is letting you name a cockroach after your ex partner.

For less than $3, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat, England, will name a cockroach after "your, or your friend's, worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love".

"We are highlighting these creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all – you probably don't want to adopt your ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo," the conservation centre wrote on Facebook.

Now, we know it's a little over a month away, but we know you like to be organised! For those that don’t quite require... Posted by Hemsley Conservation Centre on Friday, 11 January 2019

Your cockroach's name will be written on the centre's roach board at the cockroach enclosure.

For those who can't visit the centre, they will be posting a photo of the board on Valentine's Day.

Facebook users are big fans of the idea.

"Best $2 ever spent," someone said.

"Great idea but I might run out of cash soon," someone else said.

You can buy your Valentine's Cockroach here.