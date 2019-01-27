The choice of what to wear on your wedding day has never been more interesting.

The weather is hot and balmy, and romance is in the air.

If 2019 is the year that you get married, you'll be keen to find out about the latest wedding trends.

Indulge asked three local experts to give you an insight into all that's new and exciting for brides and their big day. We hope it helps you with your pre-wedding prep, and that you have a picture-perfect wedding day.

THE DRESS

From pantsuits to velvet, from regal white to mixed metals — the choice of what to wear on your wedding day has never been more interesting. Big ball gown skirts, sharp styling,

deep necklines, illusion lace, separates and jumpsuits are all popular choices this year.

"The royal brides have certainly influenced dress styles, as we see plenty of long trains and understated elegance," says Annette Flude from Madison Rose Bridal.

She agrees that there are no limitations for 2019, and that dresses are not the only choice.

"Increasingly popular is the use of mixed metals such as gold, rose gold, and silver.

Brides can personalise accessories and their dress, and have fun with it. Also on trend are bows, geometric patterns, feathers, statement sleeves, pantsuits, and boned corsets for an hourglass silhouette," she says.



"The jumpsuit is a versatile piece that fits any theme, be it a garden, beach or a traditional wedding. Choose any colour, or a mix of colours, and the jumpsuit will look elegant and chic. If you want your bridesmaids to feel comfortable and classy at the same time, consider the jumpsuit.

"Velvet dresses are making a comeback in 2019. They look stunning in wedding photos, because of the way the fabric creates shadows and illuminating sections. Just imagine your bridesmaids in velvet standing next to you in your wedding gown, and how complementary the contrast is between fabrics and tone."

Designers are opting for modern when creating bridesmaids' dresses. They are flattering and beautiful, from pretty pastels to jet black.

"Tea length dresses are having their moment. It is a semi-formal length that gives off fun vibes but still has a sophisticated feel," says Annette.

"The mismatched bridal party trend is also here to stay. Your bridesmaids can stand out in a colour way and style that highlights their individuality."

Styles emerging for the mother of the bride and groom are more in favour of the long length dress in flowing chiffon or cotton lace as these fabrics are light, cool and comfortable.

"They don't crease easily and feel beautiful on. They provide a more formal look but of course styling is important. Mothers of the bride and groom these days like fashionable, stylish and on trend."

HAIR & MAKE-UP

With professionals for hair, make-up and nails all under one roof, brides will find it easier to get prepared for their big day. Buff Hair & Beauty salon owner Heather Guptill recommends that you make a plan with your stylists a year in advance, and to invest in quality skin and haircare products to use at home. It will make you look your very best when the day arrives.



"Book your visits right up to the wedding day and start nourishing your skin, taking special care of the décolletage," Heather says. If you're thinking of a new colour for your hair, Heather recommends try it out a few months before the wedding, and to stay within two shades of your natural colour.

"Look for a timeless, natural look that suits your personality and your dress. Try a couple of styles in the months leading up to the wedding to make sure you are happy.

"I also advise deep conditioning. Colour or no colour, your hair needs to be in pristine condition to shine on the day. If you're thinking about loose curls and your hair is straight, have a body wave a few months before the event," she says.

Six months out is the ideal time to start regular monthly facial treatments, with the last one being 10 to 14 days prior to the wedding. Also, start a regular waxing regime.

Visit your make-up artist two weeks before the big event to get colour matched, and try out the look you like. Buy the foundation and lipstick so you can touch up on the day if needed, although good quality products should last all day.

In the week before the wedding, you'll get your final waxing and brow treatments, and lash extensions and a spray tan if you like. Get your manicure and pedicure the day before.

On your wedding day, allow for plenty of time to get your make-up and hair done. You don't want to be rushed, and neither does your stylist. Mother of the bride and groom can be fitted around the bridal party — and a good salon such as Buff Hair & Beauty can accommodate you all.

"We can book the salon out just for your party, and make sure everyone looks stunning and is ready on time. If you book well in advance, we'll make it happen."

BOUQUETS & FLOWERS

Just as bridal fashion comes and goes, trends in wedding flowers are also constantly evolving. Angela Garaway from Blooms on Cameron says the three key factors to consider when choosing flowers are theme, season, and budget.

You want to give yourself plenty of time to think about the flowers for your wedding, possibly even before you choose your florist. If you get married in peak season, which of course is summer in New Zealand, it's best to book your florist well in advance.

"If you have specific flowers in mind then talk to us early, and finalise your design at least six weeks out. But don't despair if it's a wedding on a whim! Our talented team has created beautiful bouquets and arrangements at short notice as well," Angela says.

The spectacular floral arch at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is sure to inspire couples getting married this year. A dramatic floral instalment such as an extravagant arch or floral chandelier, if your budget allows it, will certainly add a wow-factor to your wedding.

You may not know this, but many wedding trends are inspired by Pantone's Colour of the Year. In 2017 it was green, which saw a huge increase in bouquets and arrangements with lots of green foliage. Ultra-violet inspired lots of summer wedding bouquets in 2018.

It was revealed in December that Living Coral is 2019's Colour of the Year. It's a stunning shade, both vibrant and mellow, described by Pantone as "an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge".

Expect to see plenty of this at upcoming weddings.

When you are looking for ideas, try Pinterest. You'll find tonnes of images and wedding inspiration on there, and so many ideas you would have never found out about on your own, no matter how many magazines you browse through. There's so much inspiration and creativity on there, it can get a little overwhelming.

"Pinterest is definitely a great place to start. Look for the shape, style, flowers, and colours you like, and we can guide you from there," Angela says.

"If you don't have a preference, or don't know where to start, we can help find what suits you, what you choose to wear, as well as your theme and venue."