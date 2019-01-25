There's a handsome new man in Meghan Markle's life.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted out at lunch with her new press secretary Christian Jones and the internet has exploded over his dashing good looks.

Meghan, 37, was seen leaving an Italian restaurant in London's swanky Notting Hill with her new aide and royal fans are delighted with her hiring decision, reports news.com.au.

Mr Jones' mop of dark hair and matching stubble has sent hearts around the globe fluttering. His model looks have caused a stir on Twitter where people just can't get enough.

Advertisement

Others teased that Harry may have to watch out with such an attractive man around.

We need to talk about Meghan Markle's new press secretary (right). Photo / Twitter

"Careful Harry, Meghan has a new younger handsome man around now," one person wrote online.

"He looks like that a guy from Toronto she used to date, #princeharry better watch out!!" another teased.

However, Prince Harry is definitely aware of the new hire, as he represents both Harry and Meghan in his new role as well as Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

Behold, a very blurry photo from Christian's LinkedIn! Photo / LinkedIn

Mr Jones official title will be Deputy Communications Secretary and comes from a seriously impressive background.

The spunky press secretary has worked in a number of roles for the British government; first as the Chief Press Officer at the Treasury from 2014-2016, and then as a speechwriter for the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Some vocal anti-Brexit campaigners have already jumped on this, but his former position doesn't necessarily mean he's pro-Brexit.

Some teased that Harry may have to watch out with such an attractive man around. Photo / AP

He's also incredibly stylish, rocking a plaid scarf during his lunch with the pregnant Duchess. In an old snap on his LinkedIn, he can be seen rocking smart casual black jeans with a grey shirt.

No wonder people can't seem to get enough of him.

This story was originally from news.com.au and republished here with permission