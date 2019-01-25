Gordon Ramsay's reputation as the world's most cantankerous, critical chef has taken a blow in Auckland this week, with local restaurants declaring him a "delightful" guest all round.

The three-star Michelin chef and Hell's Kitchen reality TV star, was spotted in Auckland on Wednesday, and has undertaken a whirlwind tour of the city's high-dining establishments.

On Thursday night, Ramsay dined at Indian restaurant Cassia, run by renowned Auckland restaurateur and chef Sid Sahrawat.

Spending two to three hours at the Fort Lane restaurant in Auckland CBD, Sahrawat said Ramsay ordered off their set menu and was in an jubilant mood.

"It was amazing, he's such a star and one of the best chefs in the world," Sahrawat said.

"For people like him coming to one of our establishments is an honour. He ordered off the menu, and obviously we wanted him to try a few extra dishes."

For the main course Ramsay had beef short rib, with kūmara, cardamom and cashew, and the caramelised duck with chettinad sauce and onions.

Ramsay also took to Instagram to share a snap of his starter of tuna, ginger, cucumber and yuzu, describing it as "delicious".

He finished off his meal with a pineapple, cashew, coriander dessert which he simply labelled: "WOW".

Sahrawat said his team of chefs were just as starstruck as his other guests.

"You know how strong he is as a chef. I think he's got a great personality, just so much energy. It's very inspiring for our whole team to see how he's been in the game for so long but he's still so energetic and so motivated so complimentary to everyone about everything," Sahrawat said.

"It was really nice to see him enjoying what New Zealand is cooking at the moment."

Also on Ramsay's culinary tour of Auckland was Dr Rudi's rooftop bar in the Viaduct, and Depot Eatery on Federal St.

Depot head chef Al Brown said his staff found Ramsay "fantastic in every way".

Ramsay reported back that Depot's kingfish sashimi with oyster cream, apple and fennel seed was "amazing".

"His PA got in contact with me the day before and said he'd like a table," Brown said.

"We don't have reservations but he's Gordon Ramsay, so he can have a table for sure. Just lovely to have him in, and left him alone to enjoy what we do.

"He does his TV thing, but that's telly. He's a straight shooter. The staff found him delightful."

Ramsay is understood to have flown to Queenstown - perhaps visiting his old mate Kiwi chef Josh Emett who worked for him for 12 years in the UK and US.