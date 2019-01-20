On a Rakino Island hilltop overlooking the Hauraki Gulf, the first All Black wedding of the year took place over the weekend.

Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity wed in an emotional ceremony in front of 180 guests including team mates Israel Dagg, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Damian McKenzie, Luke Romano and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Barrett admits it was a day that sparked more nerves for the rugby star than any game he's ever played.

Speaking to Woman's Day, he said: "The whole build-up was like a test match on its own! You just can't compare it."

Dressed in a sharp black suit with bow tie, he was a reportedly emotional groom as he waited for his bride to walk down the aisle.

Laity, 24, wore a figure-hugging custom lace gown by Pallas Couture, accessorised with Gucci heels and a full length veil. She told the magazine the neckline of her dress was an unexpected choice: "I never thought I'd end up with a sweetheart neckline but it turned out to be the one that suited my body best."

Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity on their wedding day. Photo / Woman's Day

Making an entrance to an acoustic version of Firestone by Kygo, Laity revealed while she suggested the pair get their photos done ahead of their wedding day, Barrett was adamant the ceremony should be the first time he saw her in her dress.

The pair were teary-eyed as they met under an altar of white flowers to exchange vows.

Barrett told Laity she's "simply the most amazing and beautiful woman ... loyal, kind and a free spirit ..." He thanked her for teaching him "rugby is not the most important thing in life" and promised to support her "dreams and passions".

Laity responded telling her groom, "From the moment we met, I knew you were perfect ... There's nothing that's made me happier than standing up here with you today."

She promised to be his "biggest supporter" and said, "I'll love you loyally and fiercely as long as we both shall live."

The ceremony was followed by a reception in a glass marquee where guests were served glasses of Moet and a three-course meal. And they were entertained by the newlyweds' rendition of the dance sequence from Dirty Dancing, complete with confetti and a Patrick Swayze-style lift from Barret.