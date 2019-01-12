One week out from their nuptials, All Black Beauden Barrett and bride-to-be Hannah Laity have today retreated to different parts of the North Island to enjoy their respective stag and hen's parties.

And the contrast between the two affairs couldn't be more stark.

Chartered accountant Laity rounded up a party of 17 girlfriends to adventure around Auckland's Waiheke Island, while decked out in a stunning white dress.

Hannah Laity chose a glamorous white dress for her hens party on Waiheke Island today. Photo / Instagram

Recording the events of the day on her Instagram account, Laity's hens can be seen crammed into a shuttle bus, before descending on Tantalus Estate Vineyard.

"I can't run in this veil. It's like a wind sock. It's not the easiest thing to wear," Laity says laughing in one of her Insta video posts, outside Tantalus.

The sparkling wine is freely flowing and a "divine cake" from Bluebells Cakery in Kingsland were part of the celebrations.

Later, Laity can be seen dancing with friends as the party rocked into the evening.

Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett announced their engagement last year in Fiji. Photo / Instagram

Bride-to-be Hannah. Photo / via Instagram

Hannah poses with a feather boa. Photo / via Instagram

Waiheke party-time. Photo / via Instagram

Photo / via Instagram

On the bus. Photo / via Instagram

As evening closes in, the party ramps up. Photo / via Instagram

In contrast, Barrett had a leisurely, low-key family affair at a lawn bowls club in Taranaki seaside town, Oakura, yesterday.

In his own Instagram posts, the All Black first-five filmed his brother Jordie Barrett bowling as "team captain".

Jordie appears a little frustrated with his performance though - flicking the air after a bowl as someone in the background yells "What are you doing mate?".

A larger group of what looks like family can be seen at the other end of the bowls club.

It's then "Pizza Time" for Beauden, Jordie and his girlfriend Alice Marshall at Black Sand Pizzeria and Bistro on Oakura Beach, to watch the sunset.

All Black Jordie in Oakura. Photo / via Instagram

Barefoot Jordie Barrett at the bowls. Photo / via Instagram

Today, Barrett's stag do moved to Stent Road for the National Surf Champs in Taranaki.

Jordie Barrett's Instagram reveals the stag party also played a round of golf.

But whether All Blacks utility back had a swing appears unclear - posting the caption "wasp sting, day for it" alongside his swollen foot.

'Pizza Time' for Jordie. Photo / via Instagram

Stent Rd crowd. Photo / via Instagram

It wasn't the first hen's do for Laity. In November, she had a Wellington celebration. Laity wore a crimson halter-neck dress by Australian label Aje, which, as the night got moving and extended into the early morning, was accessorised with a tiara and white and pink feather boas, as she sang to her 44,000 Instagram followers.

A topless waiter also made an appearance.

Members of Barrett's family, as well as his younger brother Scott's girlfriend Hannah McCulloch, and younger brother Jordie's girlfriend Alice Marshall and fellow Hurricanes' WAGs, were there to celebrate.

The party, at a private house in Oriental Bay, had all of Laity's signature touches. A shout-out was made to Grazers catering, who created the bride tribe food including a wall of donuts and a chocolate fountain.

There was dirty dancing and plenty of laughs and Laity even did a special shout out to topless waiter Ricardo for all his hard work.

"Pop the Champagne, she's changing her last name," Strip of Meat Topless Dancers wrote on its Instagram page, accompanied by a photo of Ricardo and Laity.

"Was a pleasure being part of the beautiful Hannah Laity's hen celebrations." Among the hashtags they used were #malestripper #buffbutler #barebutt #magicmike and #abs.

"It was a very fun night with all the girls." Laity told Spy.

Some of Laity's A-List Auckland girlfriends didn't appear to be at her send-off, and Spy predicted in November she would have another hn's party in the City of Sails, when Barrett may finally gets to have his stag do.