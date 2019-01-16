A bride who brutally shunned her sister for bringing her daughter to her wedding has been slammed online, with many branding her "thoughtless" and "insane".

In an emotional post on Facebook the devastated sister revealed her "bridezilla" sibling had enforced a last-minute "no kids" rule on her big day, insisting all youngsters in attendance needed to spend the day with an offsite babysitter she'd arranged instead.

Not wanting to leave her daughter with a stranger she "volunteered" to miss the ceremony to look after her child as well as her other nieces to save her "teary" family members from missing out, leaving the bride furious.

As a result, the livid bride has blocked her sister and has refused to talk to her since her big day, which was held overseas in the Dominican Republic.

"The day for the wedding comes … My other sisters and I meet in the lobby area with our kids and start walking to the outdoor ceremony area. We get stopped by her wedding co-ordinator. She says, 'Should I go ahead and call the transit to childcare now? Is everyone here?'"

Shocked, she asks her to clarify and she reveals her sister has decided not to have kids at her ceremony or reception.

However, the mum explained she wasn't "comfortable" with the idea of a stranger caring for her daughter — especially as she had personally invited her daughter to the wedding.

"I tell her that it was way too late for her to make that decision. We've all paid thousands of dollars extra to bring our kids so they could see their aunt get married and they all had their own invitations," she continued in the lengthy rant.

When the wedding planner refused to budge, she said she tried to speak with her sister — only for a bridesmaid to block her way.



"She goes into a whole rant about how plenty of people have child-free weddings, and just because we are related to her we shouldn't be an exception," she said, adding she "totally ignored" the fact she had just decided this so no one had made arrangements with our kids.

"I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone. The girl just stared at me blankly with the strangest body language I've ever seen. At this point, I'm just beyond livid and decide that if this is how she wants to handle things, I'm not going to her wedding."

In a desperate bid to salvage the situation, she offers to babysit all the kids in the family, which doesn't go down well with the bride.

"I go back to the room with all my nieces and daughter, rented a movie, salvaged some snacks from the vending machines, and had a blast," she wrote.

But when she looked at her phone, she was horrified to find a bunch of messages from one of the bridesmaids telling her not to contact her sister as it had been "extremely stressful for her".

She also mentioned she didn't understand why the childcare centre wasn't good enough, stating that if she'd really cared about her, she would have left her daughter with them or organised a nanny herself.

"Of course, still failing to realise that we didn't know any of this until 20 minutes before the ceremony. She says that I should have assumed this might happen because all of her pre-wedding events were child-free (her two showers, etc) which would have been valid had she not sent my daughter an actual invitation to RSVP with."

Since the big day, she's not spoken to her sister, despite trying to contact her several times via phone and Facebook.

"I get home from the entire trip and see that my sister has removed me from every social media platform. I tried to call her, and it goes straight to voicemail so I'm guessing she blocked me," she said.

"At this point, of course I'm extremely frustrated, but my daughter also got her feelings hurt and thinks that her aunt doesn't love her anymore."

The internet has erupted in support of the rejected sibling, stating the last-minute no kids policy was completely unreasonable and "utterly stupid".

"What the hell? I'd be sending her an invoice for the cost of your daughter's trip," one commenter said.

"There's no way in hell I would've left my kids either. I'm sorry she was so thoughtless," another said. "All I know is you're a badass especially for being the person to step up and say 'I'll take care of the kids so you all can go.'"

"Holy f**k. I wouldn't even let some random person watch my cat, never mind kids. This bride is bats**t insane," one wrote.

In the 12 hours since it was put online, the post has received hundreds of comments from outraged users, all defending the shunned mum and sending their well wishes to the devastated nieces.

"I'm low-key crying thinking of how hurt I would be if my aunt suddenly didn't want me at my wedding? The idea of not having my nieces and nephew at my wedding is literally unthinkable," one person replied.

"I wish your sister nothing but the absolute worst. I hope her marriage ends in divorce and I pity her poor husband for marrying such a piece of work," another responded.