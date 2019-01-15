Veganuary is the craze which has spread through Britain this year, with supermarkets and restaurants drastically increasing their plant-based options for those who are eschewing animal products for the month.

However, some vegans have hit out at pubs and restaurants for apparently cashing in on their ethical choice.

One example which attracted the ire of hundreds of plant-based eaters is the deal by a Young's pub which asks vegans to pay the same for a cauliflower "steak" as their friends do for a juicy piece of Aberdeen Angus.

In their January offer, meat eaters are offered two 6oz sirloin steaks with triple cooked chips and watercress for just £28 ($53NZD).

Those who do not eat meat are asked to shell out the same price for two roasted slices of cauliflower drizzled with oil, and served with tomatoes, mushrooms, and olive oil mashed potato.

A picture of the deal, posted on Twitter, attracted widespread outrage as many pointed out that while sirloin steaks are expensive, cauliflowers can be bought for under $5 when in season, at most supermarkets.

Writer Jamie Klingler shared a pub board advertising the offer at The Queen's in Primrose Hill.

She tweeted: "£28 for two pieces of Cauliflower. That's mental. Like properly mental."

Her tweet spurred on hundreds of shocked and angered responses.

£28 for two pieces of Cauliflower. That’s mental. Like properly mental. pic.twitter.com/Vzd33n4EE8 — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) January 12, 2019

One Twitter user replied: "It's a MASSIVE profit spinner. I think the sign is actually taking the mic [out] of vegans."

Another wrote: "Restaurants now doing all they can to exploit vegans for as much as they can squeeze out of them. All for produce that costs pence. Unfettered capitalism and mass food commoditisation in full flow."

And another added: "This is one of the most infuriating things about being veggie/vegan! I understand that you have to pay for the chef, waiting staff and overheads but how in chipping tits can cauliflower cost the same as steak!"

The offer is running at all of Young's 148 pubs across London and the south east of England.

On Twitter, the chain defended the dish and said the vegetarian alternative was of "premium quality".

In response to a customer querying the cost difference, it replied: "Both dishes are of premium quality, the vegan dish is an alternative for those who do not eat meat.

"We also have other options available on our main menus."

Slicing a cauliflower and calling the result a "steak" has become a trend in recent years, and Marks and Spencer pulled theirs last year after there was widespread backlash over the 'excessive' plastic packaging and the inflated price.

The shop was criticised on social media after a shocked customer pointed out that their £2.50 ($5NZD) cauliflower "steaks" are simply sliced cauliflowers sold in excessive packaging. She commented that at her grocery store, one can buy a cauliflower for a little over 60 pence ($1.10NZD).