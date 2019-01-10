A man getting drunk on New Year's Eve is pretty standard. But what this man did under the influence has left the internet stunned.

The British man proposed to his girlfriend on New Year's Eve - also a reasonably common move - but, wait for this, she was the wrong one.

He's now seeking advice on how to cancel the engagement, asking Reddit users for help.

He shared his blunder on Reddit, explaining that the ring he'd bought was in fact intended for his colleague he'd been seeing.

After a few too many drinks, he claims he became "confused" and proposed instead to his girlfriend, who accepted with delight.

Already in a sticky situation, he didn't just want to tell the woman the wedding was off, but shared that he actually wanted the ring back, to give it to the one it was intended for.

A man who proposed to the wrong girlfriend is now seeking advice on how to get the ring back. Photo / Reddit

His story sparked outrage online, with users telling him the ring was something he didn't deserve back.

Most thought honesty would be the best policy: "... tell your (current/accidental) fiancée about the mistake. Honesty may actually be your best policy here, because I suspect that the realisation that you are such an utter fungus of a person will lead her to take the ring off and fling it."

Others certainly didn't refrain, and let him know how badly he was in the wrong, "Well, from a legal perspective you're sh** out of luck because a gift is a gift, even when given by a moron."

After his lies landed him in such an unusual mess, users asked if he'd learned the value of truth.

"Isn't the obvious solution to just tell the truth to your soon-to-be ex girlfriend?"

Since sharing his quandry, the man has given an update, saying he's decided to marry the girlfriend he accidentally proposed to.

He's decided to go ahead with marrying the girlfriend he accidentally proposed to. Photo / Reddit

May this be a lesson to all, life will be much easier if you only have one girlfriend.

