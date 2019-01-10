It had been a closely guarded secret for months, but now Meghan Markle's first royal patronage has been revealed thanks to an online blunder.

On Wednesday The National Theatre published and then swiftly deleted a post on its website announcing the Duchess of Sussex was its new royal patron.

Unfortunately the theatre company's premature announcement was spotted by The Telegraph, which shared a screenshot of the post online.

The National Theatre's post confirmed speculation Meghan would be taking over from Queen Elizabeth, who has been a long time patron of the organisation.

Advertisement

Whoops! Looks like the first patronage "secret" is officially official thanks to the National Theatre's IT department 😂 "The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron" pic.twitter.com/h8ysbfsOkP — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 9, 2019

The Duchess's new patronage is a perfect fit for the former actress, who rose to fame starring on legal drama Suits.

Meghan also recently met with The National Theatre's artistic director Rufus Norris at the palace, The Telegraph reports.

Since marrying Prince Harry last May Meghan has made several appearances as events related to the arts.

Last month, the pregnant royal paid a visit to Brinsworth House, a nursing home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity.

The Duchess of Sussex also attended the Royal Variety Performance in November and a charity performance of musical Hamilton in August.

A day after The National Theatre's online gaffe Kensington Palace officially confirmed the Duchess of Sussex would be supporting the arts group alongside three other organisations.

Meghan will be the patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, animal welfare charity Mayhew and Smart Works; an organisation that aims to help long term unemployed women find work by gaining new skills and confidence.