Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A 20-year-old UK man shared a heartbreaking final post after he took his own life.

Kieran Lister, from Leeds, wrote his last message on December 12 to family and friends —and it has since gone viral.

He shared how his relationship with his girlfriend ended after two years, even though he was so hurt by it he said it wasn't her fault.

The post read: "I don't know what to do anymore. My girlfriend of over 2 years (yes you may think it's a short period) has decided we aren't good for each other anymore - 2 years is a long time to bond, to be happy with.

"Now we are separating I don't feel like I can cope without her full love any longer. She was and still is my everything. I don't think I will be able to get over this. I don't want to wait till I get over the situation because she's the only one that's ever made me truly happy.

"This isn't [girlfriend's name] fault at all, we both just weren't right for each other in the end. I did a lot of bad in the relationship that may of led up to this. From day one to the end, I should have cared the same as I did during happy times.

"I guess people slowly move apart from each other and I would do anything to stop this but it's something that I have no control over.

"I know I'm being selfish considering I have my two families, my dog snoop, my reptiles & my princess [girlfriend's name].

"I'd like to wish upon everyone to listen to these last wishes.

"To remember the good times I shared with people I'd like my favourite song to be played for me - Lion King circle of life. I would like someone to look after snoop for me until he joins me. He's looked after me through hard/good times and I'm sure he will look after whomever chooses to take it upon them.

"The flat and car I own, is now (girlfriend's name). Use my bank account to pay for it & the clothes I have that are worth money, eBay them to get more for it (don't throw them it's pointless).

Kieran Lister, from Leeds, wrote on December 12 saying, "I don't know what to do anymore." Photo / Facebook

"Once you have enough money to get a place better, make sure you are moving out with someone that cares. That won't just be there for the meantime, then move out but please take the photo on the wall with you.

"Please sell all my belongs, like consoles and everything that's worth something, the furniture, once you are done with, give to someone else that's in need and looking for somewhere to live. I wish everyone to look after each other, stop falling out and remember how precious life is.

"The presents I have bought [girlfriend's name] they're in loft, take them and have a good Christmas, a happy one. It's what I want & a lot of thought went into them.

"As I'm writing this upset and I can see snoop feeling the pain I'm feeling while whining (either that or he's hungry lol)

"I'm sorry to all the people I have hurt, let down and just generally upset. If I could I'd make everyone forgive me but I'm not god. Yet. I am not a believer of god, I'm just imagining someone powerful, who's indestructible. I wish I was.

"Please Facebook, don't take my post down. The reason I'm writing this for Facebook is because maybe this note will leave an eye opener to the people that are looking for happiness, something I've looked for my whole life. I want my family and friends to read this and to know, I care. I love everyone so dearly. I'm out. Don't try save me it's what I want.

"Let's play hide and seek but never stop looking for true happiness."

More than 20,000 people have reacted this post and it has been shared around 11,500 times.

Thousands of people have commented about how "heartbreaking" it is to read the post, while others shared their condolences saying "RIP" and "God Bless".

However, others posted negative comments on the post prompting family members to speak out.

Lister's cousin wrote: "I cannot believe some of the nasty evil comments I've been reading especially from people that didn't know him. RIP Kieran you really were a popular guy loved by many."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.42pm on Monday, December 12, police received a call expressing concerns for the welfare of a 20-year-old man who had gone missing from his home in Churwell and had last been seen earlier in the day.

"Enquiries were carried out and searches conducted and the man was found dead in the Cottingley area at about 1.40am on Tuesday. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner's Office has been informed."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nzor online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.