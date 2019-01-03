Anna and Lucy DeCinque, dubbed the "world's most identical twins", have big plans for the future.

The Australian twins, who share boyfriend Ben Byrne between the two of them, say they want to get pregnant at the same time and have his babies.

The 33-year-old twins know it'll be no easy feat for the boyfriend but they are determined to try.

"Our mum's actually convincing us to give birth naturally," the twins told Australia's "Today" TV show.

"We need to be pregnant at the same time," they added.

"It's going to be another challenge. There's a lot of pressure on Ben."

The twins have previously expressed they'd like to marry their boyfriend but polygamy is banned in Australia under the Marriage Act 1961.

"I think we should marry the same man," they said.

"This is what works for us. People need to get that. We aren't hurting us."