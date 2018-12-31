Campaigners in the UK have warned of cancer risks from processed meats such as bacon and ham, saying nitrates used to preserve the meat can be deadly

In a joint statement, a senior UK food scientist and top NHS doctor called for Government action to raise awareness in a similar way to campaigns on the health dangers from sugar and fatty foods, the Daily Mail reported.

They cited "a growing consensus of scientific opinion" that nitrites in processed meats result in the production of carcinogenic nitrosamines which are believed to be responsible for bowel cancer.

The statement came from the Director of the Queen's University Belfast Institute for Global Food Safety Professor Chris Elliott, senior cardiologist Aseem Malhotra and leading nutritionist Chris Gill of the University of Ulster. It was backed by a Labour MP.

Advertisement

A 2015 report by the World Health Organisation classed processed meats as a group one carcinogen which could cause an additional 34,000 worldwide cancer deaths a year.

"There is a consensus of scientific opinion that nitrites in processed meats result in the production of carcinogenic nitrosamines – and therefore increase cancer risk for those who regularly consume traditional bacon and ham," they said.

"For these reasons, we are concerned that not enough is being done to raise awareness of nitrites in our processed meat and their health risks, in stark contrast to warnings regularly issued regarding sugar and fattening foods.

"A united and active front is needed from policy-makers, the food industry and the cancer-care community."

Dr Malhotra added: 'Nitrites are used to cure bacon and ham, but when the meat is cooked and ingested by humans they create nitrosamines.

"When it comes to nitrosamines, there are no ifs, nor buts; they are carcinogenic. Yet, despite these facts, the vast majority of bacon on sale today still contains these dangerous carcinogens.

"Not only this, reminiscent of the tobacco industry's stance in the 1990s, some of those in the business of making and regulating food continue to claim that health risks from nitrite-cured meat are negligible. The evidence says otherwise.

"Government action to remove nitrites from processed meats should not be far away. Nor can a day of reckoning for those who continue to dispute the incontrovertible facts.

"The meat industry must act fast, act now – or be condemned to a similar reputational blow to that dealt to tobacco."

UK Labour environment spokeswoman Kerry McCarthy said: 'These chemicals do not have to be in our food – and in years to come I am sure we will look back in disbelief that we allowed their use for so long."