New legislation means that pet stores in California will soon only be able to sell dogs, cats and rabbits if these animals are rescued or come from shelters.

The legislation will go into effect tomorrow and means pet store operators will have to provide records of origin for all the animals. Failure to do so will result in a fine.

People in California will still be allowed to buy pets from private breeders but stores will be limited to rescue animals.

Assembly member Patrick O'Donnell introduced the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, hoping it puts an end to "puppy mills" and "kitten factories".

Advertisement

California is the first US state to introduce this type of legislation.

According to O'Donnell, the law will also save taxpayers money as it is estimated the state spends more than $250 million a year to house and euthanise shelter animals.