A mum took to Twitter to share her incredulity after her son asked a question about the packaging of Toblerone chocolate.

Stephanie said on Twitter her son had his first Toblerone and asked: "What's the bear for?" When she asked him what bear he was talking about, he explained there was a bear in the Toblerone logo.

If you look at the Swiss mountain to the left of the red letters, it's right there: a bear hidden on the mountain design.

Stephanie was not the only one who'd never noticed the bear. More than 5000 people commented on her tweet in just a few hours.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There's a very good reason the bear is in the logo, as Stephanie later explained. The chocolate comes from Bern, Switzerland, also known as the city of bears.

Are you a parent in New Zealand? Join our parenting group on Facebook.

Related articles:

SPORT

LeBron James' adorable moment with youngest son

20 Dec, 2018 3:25pm
4 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Animal lover: Photo of cop comforting hurt dog goes viral

19 Dec, 2018 12:30pm
Quick Read