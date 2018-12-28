A mum took to Twitter to share her incredulity after her son asked a question about the packaging of Toblerone chocolate.

Stephanie said on Twitter her son had his first Toblerone and asked: "What's the bear for?" When she asked him what bear he was talking about, he explained there was a bear in the Toblerone logo.

My son had his first Toblerone today. “What’s the bear for?”

Me: “what bear?”

.

I was today years old when I found out there’s a bear in the Toblerone logo. pic.twitter.com/CmwRO2BFww — Stephanie ✨🎄✨❄️✨🎅🏼✨ (@upstephanie) December 27, 2018

If you look at the Swiss mountain to the left of the red letters, it's right there: a bear hidden on the mountain design.

Stephanie was not the only one who'd never noticed the bear. More than 5000 people commented on her tweet in just a few hours.

Advertisement

I had never seen that!!! Your son is brilliant! — Honu (@harrislarryd) December 27, 2018

oh my god - never noticed it before and I've been eating the damned things for decades.. — marcus kelson (@marcuskelson) December 27, 2018

There's a very good reason the bear is in the logo, as Stephanie later explained. The chocolate comes from Bern, Switzerland, also known as the city of bears.

Toblerone comes from Bern, Switzerland. Also known as the city of bears. 🐻 🇨🇭 — Stephanie ✨🎄✨❄️✨🎅🏼✨ (@upstephanie) December 27, 2018

Are you a parent in New Zealand? Join our parenting group on Facebook.