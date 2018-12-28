A mum took to Twitter to share her incredulity after her son asked a question about the packaging of Toblerone chocolate.
Stephanie said on Twitter her son had his first Toblerone and asked: "What's the bear for?" When she asked him what bear he was talking about, he explained there was a bear in the Toblerone logo.
If you look at the Swiss mountain to the left of the red letters, it's right there: a bear hidden on the mountain design.
Stephanie was not the only one who'd never noticed the bear. More than 5000 people commented on her tweet in just a few hours.
There's a very good reason the bear is in the logo, as Stephanie later explained. The chocolate comes from Bern, Switzerland, also known as the city of bears.
