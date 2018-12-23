Meghan Markle's sister has reportedly penned an emotional Christmas card imploring the Duchess to "end the rift with Dad".

According to The Mirror, Samantha Markle sent the note in a last-ditch attempt to reunite the family, warning her sister that it could soon be too late.

She says their father Thomas - who suffers from heart problems - may not live to see next Christmas, and adds: "Life is short".

She wrote: "Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him.

"Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is now."

And speaking to the paper, Samantha added she fears her sister will regret not reaching out.

"I'm hoping that won't be the case, but it would be tragic and sad if he doesn't get to be around to resolve this. I think Meg would harbour a lot of regret if this were his last Christmas alive and she didn't reach out and make things right.

"There is not another day or week guaranteed, so Meg needs to act quickly. The clock is ticking."

Meghan broke off contact with Thomas after he participated in staged paparazzi shots ahead of her wedding in May.