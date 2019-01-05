We close this week-long craft beer series all the way up north at McLeod's, a Kiwi brewery that is Scottish at heart.

On an adventurous day, I'm a medium butter chicken kind of person, so choosing this as the final beer for the week was pretty much as edgy as 2019 is going to get for me (early call but I'm standing by it).

My previous experiences with chili beers saw me quitting before the glass was empty and I thought this one would be just a very open-minded taster too but, holy hot sauce, was I wrong.

A marriage made in heaven (or the winterless north, same same), this beer combines the brewing powers of Waipu-based McLeod's with the fiery hot sauce of Kaitaia Fire.

It's got all the ingredients of a deliciously summery crispy pilsner and just the right amount of Kaitaia Fire hot sauce added to it to give it a subtle yet feisty kick. Unlike other spicy beers, this is not like being punched in the throat by a handful of chillies. Instead, you get a refreshing beer with a hot aftertaste that lingers just the right amount of time.

Not being a fan of novelty beers where the more gimmicky ingredients overpower the whole thing, this was a very pleasant surprise indeed, with the right amount of hops and peppers for a very balanced beer.

This is McLeod's special release for summer, a limited-edition beer you will not want to miss. The writing on the bottle recommends you pair it with the catch of the day (which is also very Northland) but I reckon this would go well with anything but a Rogan Josh. Maybe a cheese platter, if you're feeling a bit fancy.