What summer beer list would be complete without a pit stop at the sunny Mount? For our sixth beer review, we go all the way (but not to the top) of Mount Maunganui.

Whenever I hear the word Kraken, rather than associate it with mythical Norsk sea creatures, I think of rum. I can't be the only one, right?

This beer might change it, though. It's a big, bold IPA, full of hoppy flavours that just come out and sweep you off your feet (much like what I'm guessing the mythical Kraken would do, albeit in a scarier, more literal sense).

According to its makers, Mount Brewing Company, "the mysterious nature of this beer is that it tastes of big and tropical pine/citrus aromas but only weighs in at 6 per cent". It is, indeed, a mystery. One I got through a full glass without being able to solve.

The big, fat citrus flavours almost fool you into thinking you're drinking something stronger, giving you bold flavours without the extra alcohol content to worry about. It's got tropical fruits right up to the last, slightly bitter, drop.

The Kraken is available in convenient 330ml cans that you don't have to share with anyone.