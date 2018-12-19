A mum has been left red-faced after unwittingly creating a rude birthday cake for her 6-year-old son.

Wanting to create a theme her son will remember forever, the creative mum decided to attempt to bake a cake featuring the Disney character Hercules.

The cake features an image of the winged horse Pegasus and a silhouette of baby Pegasus, from the hit 1997 animated movie, Hercules.

While most of it appears accurate, there was one massive blunder that had everyone in stitches of laughter.

Advertisement

Posting on the Awkward Family Photos Instagram page, the woman's husband outed his other half for the gaffe, poking fun at her creation.

"The cake my wife made was supposed to portray Pegasus and Baby Pegasus. She doesn't understand why everyone kept laughing," he wrote.

Unfortunately, the gap between the younger Pegasus' neck and wings has accidentally left the older Pegasus looking rather well-endowed.

It's no surprise the hilarious blunder left many poking fun at the Disney design.

One wrote: "Took me a minute to find the baby Pegasus… found the fifth leg in seconds."

Another said: "Dear God... that's awful lmao."

One viewer was surprised, saying: "How doesn't she get it?

"Once you see 'it' you can't unsee it."