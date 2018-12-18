It's hard to know what's posh and what's not anymore. In fact, the word posh can't even keep up. It's been booted off the "posh list" for good.

But why? Well, according to British high society magazine Tatler, the word itself is officially done. Instead refer to one only as "upper-class", for the foreseeable fancy future.

The news may come as a shock to some, and was released as part of Tatler's updated guide on how to be upper-class in 2019.

If you have a job and buy a newspaper, well then, you are off to a fine start. Do you enjoy eating sweets and being faithful to your partner? You are getting fancier by the second.

While unwanted, if you've got a bout of gout flourishing on your foot, and an unquenchable thirst for Yorkshire Tea, my-oh-my you are one upper-class citizen of 2019, aren't you?

However, if you use mouthwash, or are prone to having a sniffle in a tissue, then you simply cannot join the ranks of fancy folk.

Do you enjoy your chip with a little dip? Or maybe you take a supplement that you ordered on your iPad during a three-day wedding in Burma? Well, you best run off to Windsor, because all three are considered devilishly lower-class.

As confused as we are? Read on to find out what Tatler magazine has revealed as the most and least upper-class standards set for 2019.

Things that are upper-class

Having a job

Drinking at lunch

Pepto-Bismol

Champagne

Loving your parents

Buying newspapers

Eating sweets

Politeness

Xanax

Taking a centrist view

EasyJet

The North (UK)

Athens

Having a driver

Turning at a dinner party

Being faithful

Living in central London

Audiobooks

Having a much older best friend

Reading books

Gout

Astrology

SodaStreams

Yorkshire Tea

Fried eggs

Sweden

Knowing about plants

Nicknames

Perudo dice game

Asking questions during a conversation

Saying no

Things that are not upper-class

Dietary requirements

The word 'posh'

Public displays of abstinence

Mouthwash

Most white wine

Being friends with your parents

Facebook

Elaborate gin and tonics

Talking about yourself

Tissues

Jacob Rees-Mogg

British Airways

The South-East

France (except Paris)

Wearing makeup outside London

Dips

Trophy spouses

Windsor

Tinder

Social climbing

iPads

Cryogenic freezing

Supplements

Soho Farmhouse members club

Air freshener

Cortado coffees

Fruit in plastic

Knowing about yachts

Three-day weddings in Burma

Athleisure wear

Wet wipes

Saying, "I'm all right thanks", when offered a drink