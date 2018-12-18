It's hard to know what's posh and what's not anymore. In fact, the word posh can't even keep up. It's been booted off the "posh list" for good.
But why? Well, according to British high society magazine Tatler, the word itself is officially done. Instead refer to one only as "upper-class", for the foreseeable fancy future.
The news may come as a shock to some, and was released as part of Tatler's updated guide on how to be upper-class in 2019.
If you have a job and buy a newspaper, well then, you are off to a fine start. Do you enjoy eating sweets and being faithful to your partner? You are getting fancier by the second.
While unwanted, if you've got a bout of gout flourishing on your foot, and an unquenchable thirst for Yorkshire Tea, my-oh-my you are one upper-class citizen of 2019, aren't you?
However, if you use mouthwash, or are prone to having a sniffle in a tissue, then you simply cannot join the ranks of fancy folk.
Do you enjoy your chip with a little dip? Or maybe you take a supplement that you ordered on your iPad during a three-day wedding in Burma? Well, you best run off to Windsor, because all three are considered devilishly lower-class.
As confused as we are? Read on to find out what Tatler magazine has revealed as the most and least upper-class standards set for 2019.
Things that are upper-class
Having a job
Drinking at lunch
Pepto-Bismol
Champagne
Loving your parents
Buying newspapers
Eating sweets
Politeness
Xanax
Taking a centrist view
EasyJet
The North (UK)
Athens
Having a driver
Turning at a dinner party
Being faithful
Living in central London
Audiobooks
Having a much older best friend
Reading books
Gout
Astrology
SodaStreams
Yorkshire Tea
Fried eggs
Sweden
Knowing about plants
Nicknames
Perudo dice game
Asking questions during a conversation
Saying no
Things that are not upper-class
Dietary requirements
The word 'posh'
Public displays of abstinence
Mouthwash
Most white wine
Being friends with your parents
Facebook
Elaborate gin and tonics
Talking about yourself
Tissues
Jacob Rees-Mogg
British Airways
The South-East
France (except Paris)
Wearing makeup outside London
Dips
Trophy spouses
Windsor
Tinder
Social climbing
iPads
Cryogenic freezing
Supplements
Soho Farmhouse members club
Air freshener
Cortado coffees
Fruit in plastic
Knowing about yachts
Three-day weddings in Burma
Athleisure wear
Wet wipes
Saying, "I'm all right thanks", when offered a drink