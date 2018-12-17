A high school in Kentucky has held an "adulting day" to teach seniors life skills such as cooking, paying bills and even changing a tyre.

Teens at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, got together last Wednesday to learn things not typically taught in classrooms.

Students put their regular textbooks aside for the day and, instead, were taught things many sometimes graduate without knowing.

The school created a day to teach teens how to cook, change a tyre and pay bills. Photo / WAVE

"I think that the idea occurred to me, originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking," Christy Hardin, director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center, told local TV station WAVE.

"Our kids can get that, but they have to choose it. And [Wednesday] was a day they could pick and choose pieces they didn't feel like they had gotten so far."

Local police and even the army were involved in the school's "adulting day", with police officers teaching teens how to behave during a traffic stop.