The Duchess of Sussex's father has appeared on television for a second time to appeal for her to get in touch, claiming he has been texting "every day" without response.

Thomas Markle called on his daughter, who is pregnant, to put their "differences" aside for "the holidays", confirming that the pair have not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

It is the latest of several television and newspaper interviews he has given about the Duchess, in which he has shared details of their previous conversations as well as letters and photographs in his possession.

Speaking from San Diego, he told Good Morning Britain he now wants the Queen to help heal the rift, adding: "I would appreciate anything she could do. I would think she would want to resolve family problems.

"All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together – certainly around the holidays."

Asked by presenters for his message to the Duchess, he said: "I love you very much, you're my daughter and I would really like to hear from you.

"Whatever differences we have, we should be able to work them out."

In her father's absence, Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle when she wed Prince Harry in May this year. Photo / Getty

On the reports that the Duchess has upset staff with behaviour behind the scene, he added: "I don't really believe them. I think they're gossip and I don't really believe them.

"Meghan's always been a very polite girl. She's never been rude to anyone to my knowledge.

"She was raised on Hollywood stages and learned to respect the crew and learned to respect everyone. I just can't see her being rude to anyone, it's not her.

"She's always been a very controlling person and that's part of her nature. She's never been rude. The ghosting I don't completely understand.

"To my knowledge she's always been in charge – that's her nature – but she's always been polite with it."

He also denied a suggestion that the Duchess had a tendency to "dump" people if she had no use for them, saying: "That's really not a character trait.

"She's always been very polite to everyone, never been rude to anyone. I don't know what's really happening right now."

The 74-year-old grandfather-to-be agreed that he had been "ghosted" by his daughter. GMB host Piers Morgan has also claimed to have been ghosted by Meghan Markle after having a drink with her during her earlier acting career:

"I'm very disappointed by it - I'm not sure why it's happening," said Mr Markle. "This can't continue forever. I don't plan to be silent for the rest of my life.

"I love my daughter very much and she has to know that, and I would really appreciate if she would call me, just reach out to me.

"There has to be a place for me. I'm here, she knows it."

Since marrying Harry, Meghan's relationship with her father has been strained. Photo / Getty

Mr Markle suggested the Duke and Duchess may have been influenced by press reports about him, saying: "The funny thing about my daughter and Prince Harry is that they believe everything they read in the paper.

"What's happened, I'm not sure. I'd love to talk about it. I think it comes back to the fact that reporters pick up on interviews I've done and write their own stories and tell lies."

Mr Markle concluded his interview by wishing his daughter and son-in-law a "merry Christmas" and claiming he would spend the festive period with friends, giving out presents to underprivileged children.