If you are new to being Santa, like I am, there are so many ways to mess things up and give the game away. I may have already ruined Christmas for my kids but if you're yet to make the same mistakes I have, here are some tips to prevent disaster.

1. If you're going to lie, at least be good at it

Take last week, for example. I'd just set up my version of Elf on a Shelf for our kids, aged 6 and almost 4. They got home from school and daycare to find him beside the Christmas tree, having magically transported himself through his little elf door from the North Pole.

We'd been home about half an hour or so when I growled at the kids while distracted with our two-month-old baby amid chaotic preparations for dinner and bedtime.

"Can you guys please not break that stuff already? It took ages to set up."

Our girl, sharp as a tack, replied: "Did you set it up?"

Good one! It's magic from the North Pole. It doesn't need anyone to set it up.

More lies to cover up the first lies. Ugh.

2. Remember every present you have ever bought your kids

The other day, the kids were fiddling and getting rough with some walkie talkies that had been brought back from hibernation with some new batteries.

Me: "You guys, those were expensive!"

Daughter, 6: "Did you buy them?"

Me: "Um… um," wracking my brain trying to remember if it had been a birthday or Christmas present.

She's the kind of kid who would ask questions to trip me up, looking for clues as to whether Santa is real or not because it has never made sense to her, as I have mentioned before.

You need to know if Santa gave the kids each item or whether it came from you. And you need to remember this for every child, for every Christmas. Or have a good lie ready.

3. Don't use your own handwriting on the present labels or cards

Your little super-sleuth sceptic is going to be all over that. They are seeking as many reasons to prove Santa's not real as they are looking for proof that he is. Don't blow it with a rookie error.

This may also extend to not using the same wrapping paper from Santa if you used it for other presents, and even (potentially) the same pen.

4. Preparation is key

Do what every good spin doctor does and have some answers prepared. Even to questions

you'd never expect. I'd told the kids I was going to call Santa to ask if he could send one of those elves that watch over them to make sure they behave.

That's what got me into this mess in the first place. Later, my girl said quietly: "Mumma? What did Santa sound like?"

"Santa is busy, I spoke to his elves."

"How did the elf get in that little doorway?"

"I don't know, honey. How does Santa fit in the chimney with that tummy? How does he get around the entire world in one night? How do reindeer fly? Magic! It's all magic!"

5. Avoid all other children, everywhere

Some older evil kid is going to ruin it by telling your kid about Santa. You will tell yours to never, ever ruin it for anyone else.

And if all that fails, you could try the surely life-saving line friend's suggestion: "You've got to believe to receive."