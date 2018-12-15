After weeks of rumours of a "royal rift", Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince William and Kate will be spending Christmas day together at Sandringham.

The foursome will celebrate the festive day with the Queen in Norfolk, however Kensington Palace could not confirm where they will spend the rest of the holiday period.

The news comes after rumours of a rift began to bubble to the surface last month, apparently stemming from tension between Kate and Meghan, after Prince Harry and his new wife announced they would be moving out of Kensington Palace, in favour of Frogmore House in Windsor.

Previous reports suggested Prince William and Kate would spend Christmas Day with the Middletons in Berkshire as they did in 2016, while Harry and Meghan would spend it with the Queen.

However royal experts say the foursome spending Christmas at Sandringham will act as a show of solidarity.

The family is expected to exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning, the women have breakfast together, while the men head downstairs for their own separate meal.