A woman has been labelled "cruel" in a parenting forum online for admitting she does not want her stepdaughter to call her mum.

She admitted on Mumsnet that she doesn't know how to tell her husband.

"My hubby and I have been together 10 years, he has a 11 yo [daughter] and has full custody of her (last time she saw her mum she was about 1)," she wrote on Mumsnet.

"I also have 3 sons with him. She is the only one who doesn't call me 'mum' in the house."

Advertisement

"She asked me a couple of weeks ago if she could call me mum like her three brothers.

"My [husband] is very very very excited about it, for him it's a sign that she loves me.

"But I am not comfortable with the idea, I have my own kids. I am scared to tell my husband because he seems to be so happy of her asking me.

"How can I tell him? Am I being cruel?"

She admitted that the 11-year-old has now started calling her mum but it makes her "so uncomfortable".

She said she'd like her husband to tell the girl to stop.

Dozens of people commented on her post, with many calling her "cruel" and pointing out she had known the girl most of her life.

"This is brutal and if I was you I'd question myself on why I want to not be seen as this kid's mum, especially when you've effectively raised her," someone commented.

"I think you will cause a lot of upset, maybe irreparably if you put a stop to it, so if I was you I'd swallow my feelings and accept this."

Wonders said they didn't understand why she had an issue with the word. "Why are you so against this? You HAVE been her her mum, all her life! I'd feel absolutely honoured. I'm trying to not to be rude here but you're coming across really badly!"

Are you a parent in New Zealand? We want to hear from you. Join our parenting group on Facebook.