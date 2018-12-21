It pays to plan for dessert, the most important part of any Christmas menu, writes Gretchen Lowe.

Each year my two sisters and I begin our Christmas dessert planning from as early as June. Its importance is right up there - as it should be.

This year we've discussed in detail what each will have on Christmas Day. I tend to go for cool, creamy, rich desserts with plenty of berries on the side, rather than steamed pudding and heavy Christmas cakes.

Here I've created a twist on a traditional trifle with layers of chocolate cake, fresh homemade raspberry jelly, mascarpone cream and thick chocolate ganache.

They're super rich so feel free to use smaller glasses or one large trifle bowl. You'll need to begin making these the day before.

For the ice-cream sandwiches I make a batch of chewy ginger spiced cookies and finish them off with store-bought good vanilla ice-cream and dulce.

Again, make them a little smaller if their richness is too daunting following your Christmas feast.

Wicked Jelly Tip Individual Trifles

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8 (although they're good for sharing)

300g raspberries, fresh or frozen

400ml water

150g caster sugar (plus ⅓ cup)

3 teaspoons gelatine powder

1 store bought chocolate cake, cubed

Brandy or sherry (optional)

500ml cream

250g mascarpone

250g dark chocolate, at least 70 per cent, roughly chopped

Bring raspberries, water and 150g of the caster sugar to boil. Sprinkle gelatine over the hot mix. Stir through to dissolve. You can strain at this point to remove seeds but I like raspberry bits in mine. Refrigerate to cool and thicken but not set.

Cover the bases of eight glasses with cubed chocolate cake, drizzle brandy or sherry on each if using. Pour raspberry jelly over each and refrigerate until set. (This step can be done a couple of days beforehand).

Lightly whip 250ml cream and remaining ⅓ cup caster sugar. Add mascarpone and continue to whip until just mixed through. Divide between glasses and refrigerate while you make the ganache.

For the ganache heat 250ml cream over a medium heat and remove just before it boils. Stir through chocolate until melted. Allow to cool but not set then pour over cream mix. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Top with extra raspberries and edible flowers if you wish.

Rum and Christmas Mince Ice-cream Sandwiches with Dulce

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 10 large servings

Rum and Christmas mince ice cream sandwiches with Dulce.

Cookies

225g butter, softened

2 cups golden caster sugar

2 free range eggs

½ cup golden syrup

4 cups plain flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

Extra sugar for rolling

Filling

1 litre tub good vanilla ice-cream

1 cup Christmas mince (or raisins)

⅓ cup rum

1 jar dulce (Barkers do a great traditional Argentinian one)

Preheat oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Cream butter and sugar then beat in eggs one at a time. Add golden syrup and mix through.

Add the remaining dry ingredients to the golden syrup mixture. Mix on low until combined.

Roll the dough by the tablespoon, and roll each ball of dough in sugar. Place each on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to chill.

Bake until puffed and edges are set, 15-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Combine the Christmas mince and rum in a small bowl and set aside.

Place the ice-cream in a large bowl and set aside for 10 minutes to soften slightly.

Add the Christmas mince, rum mix and quickly stir through. Freeze for an hour or until firm enough to scoop. This can be made a few days before.

To assemble, smear dulce on one side of each cookie, add a scoop of ice-cream then sandwich together with other cookie. Serve immediately.