A Zomato takeaway delivery driver has been sacked after he was caught red-handed eating a customer's food and resealing the container.

The video, which was filmed in India, shows a man wearing a Zomato shirt sitting on a moped digging into the customer's food before resealing the lid and placing it back into the delivery bag.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media and the firm has now apologised for the man's actions.

In a statement, Zomato said the video suggests the driver was eating food meant for the customer.

The firm said it has a "zero tolerance policy" towards tampering and has sacked the delivery man in question.

This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. 😂 Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/KG5y9wUoNk — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 10, 2018

The company said: "We have spoken to him at length and while we understand that this was a human error in judgment, we have taken him off our platform."

Zomato says it will soon introduce "tamper-proof tapes" and has "educated their delivery fleet" as a further precaution against food tampering.