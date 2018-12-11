One of the most heated debates among parents on children's health is whether we should or shouldn't be vaccinating our kids.

One mother shared her experience involving an unvaccinated child on Reddit, revealing what happened when she uninvited the unvaccinated child to her kid's birthday party.

"After I sent out invites to my kid's birthday party, I found out one of her friends from dance was unvaccinated," the mother wrote.

"My daughter's best friend is in remission from leukaemia and is immunocompromised. An unvaxxed kid could kill her.

"I uninvited the dance kid and very nicely explained the situation.

"Her mother loses her s**t and tries to get us kicked out of the dance school they attend."

The mum then reveals that when the owner of the dance school found out, the other parent's plan backfired.

"The dance school owner is an older lady and had no idea there were idiots these days that didn't vax so she implemented a new rule that students had to be up to date and the unvaxxed kid had to find a new dance school," the mother said.

"I felt bad for the kid but her mother is a sociopath.

"Herd immunity saves lives when it comes to kids fighting cancer."

Many on the Reddit thread agreed with the mother commenting: "This is the thing about antivaxers that really drives me nuts, I feel terrible for their kids getting put at risk, but it's even worse than that, they are putting at risk anyone who is immune compromised!

"Elderly, sick, pregnant people, new born babies ... It's selfish and irresponsible."

Another asked: "How come we compromise the life of a member of our society just so their nutjob parents have their right to bear an idiotic and dangerous belief?"

"My daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 11 months, and went into remission at 18 months," one parent revealed.

"While she was taking chemo I had wonderful support from my family and my wife.

"I got used to never taking her anywhere, especially when her white cell count bottomed out.

"She caught a mild virus once, and it took her two weeks to shake. That was when it sunk in just how fragile she was at that time.

"The virus she caught had only made me sick for a few days, slight headache, a little runny nose."