A woman's mugshot has gained a lot of attention, leaving people horrified due to a very disturbing tattoo covering her face.

Alyssa Zebrasky was arrested after allegedly being caught shoplifting at a Walmart in Ohio.

Police also allegedly found methamphetamine and a needle in the 27-year-old possession.

But it isn't the reason for her arrest that has drawn people's attention, it's her strange mugshot.

Zebrasky has a skull tattoo covering the majority of her face, which appears to be reference to Mexico's Day of the Dead.

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the unsettling tattoo.

"Does she have any identifying characteristics," one person jokingly asked.

"It appears she owed her twelve year old tattoo artist some money," one said.

Another added: "Why didn't she blend into the crowd?"