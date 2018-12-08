Meghan Markle has showed off a new hairdo at a surprise appearance in London.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is expecting her first baby with husband Prince Harry, sported a noticably shorter haircut when she visited Kings College.

Her usually long chocolate brown locks appeared to have been trimmed, now sitting just below her shoulders, reports news.com.au.

It's hardly a dramatic new 'do for the Duchess ... but it is a departure from the long, Hollywood-style haircut we're used to seeing her in.

The former Suits star joined university leaders, academics and students to discuss how to "build a better world" through higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Meantime, Prince Harry stepped out in London solo, attending a performance of the musical stage show Bat Out of Hell.

The musical has recently teamed with Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded, injured and sick military personnel, and put on a gala performance at London's Dominion Theatre to raise awareness of the foundation's work.

Twitter image of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attending the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Photo / The ACU / David Tett

Prince Harry met a number of serving and former servicemen and women who were invited to the show, then took to the stage alongside the cast to address the audience.

The West End show, produced by Jim Steinman, is written around the music of veteran American rock band Meat Loaf, and follows the story of the young leader of a rebellious gang as he falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler.

The show announced earlier this year it would form a global partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, and has provided private tours and theatre workshops for wounded and sick military personnel who are interested in a career in the theatre.

The young royals — Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince William and his wife Catherine — have had a busy week, with William and Catherine hosting a party at Kensington Palace for families of military personnel serving overseas.

They then flew to Cyprus to give gifts to armed forces personnel based there.

Meghan attended talks at Kings College in London aimed at ending modern-day slavery, human trafficking, and advancing gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience.

On Monday night, Queen Elizabeth was joined by William and Catherine, and Prince Charles and wife Camilla when she hosted London's glitziest event — the annual dinner for the London diplomatic corps, at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles then flew to Washington for a quick trip for the funeral of former US president George H.W. Bush, before returning to London and visiting the British Film Institute's museum.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie yesterday visited the Sikh community in London, while Camilla hosted a garden party for children's charities at Clarence House.

Prince Andrew is returning from Australia, and stopped in Vietnam to promote a medical charity.