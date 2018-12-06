Royals, they're just like us — except they live in palaces and are insanely wealthy.

However, us peasants may have more in common with Prince William then expected, at least according to his wife, Kate Middleton.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Cyrpus, where the couple opened a new recreation centre for military personnel, Kate outed her husband's bad habit in a surprisingly candid public moment for the couple.

After the Duke and Duchess opened the centre, William joked to a group of men that they would need to "keep the pizza off the sofas", People reported.

Advertisement

Overhearing William, Kate quipped back: "You're a nightmare with that!"

During a meet and greet with the crowds in Cyprus, Kate told well wisher Rhian Davis that seven-month-old Prince Louis was already learning a very important royal habit — waving.

Kate and William made the comments during their visit to Cyprus to open a recreation centre. Photo / Getty Images

"She asked whether she was sleeping through the night, and she told me that Louis is starting to wave," Ms Davis, who had brought 10-week-old daughter Dorothy along to meet Kate, told People.

Both Kate and William were in high spirits during the visit despite reports of tension between the couple and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Multiple reports have now claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving out of Kensington Palace to Windsor after a rift developed between the two couples.

Kate said Prince Louis was already learning the very important royal art of waving. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan reportedly left Kate in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress before her May wedding, while William is said to have voiced doubts about the actor to Harry and the Queen.

Meanwhile Harry was reportedly annoyed at William for refusing to "roll out the red carpet" for Meghan, resulting in both couples spending a tense Christmas together last year in an attempt to smooth things over.