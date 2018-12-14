In desperate need of ideas for a Christmas Day feast? Your local farmers' market has everything you need, says Hayley McLarin

The idea of spending hours in the supermarket for last-minute shopping turns me into the Christmas Grinch.

I cannot cope with someone else doing my shopping, with the risk of them swapping an out-of-stock item for something similar but totally wrong for my menu. I do worry about click-and-collect or home delivery being oversubscribed and having to resort to beans on toast for Christmas lunch.

If you're like me, you'll be pleased to know that many of the weekend markets will be open the weekend before Christmas.

If you're after something particular, you may want to message the food producer in advance.

Or, if you're willing to let fate dictate your festive fare, here's what some of Auckland's finest will have to offer.

Grey Lynn Market

December 23, 9am-12.30pm

The jolly fellow in red popped into the market for a visit last year and there will be a Christmas theme again this year, complete with carollers. For fresh fruit and vege, the regulars will be there and you'll be able to pick up Eden Orchard cherries. If you're working on an Italian theme, Il Casaro will have a range of fresh cheeses, and Two Tarts are doing their popular fruit mince pies.

Santa makes a special appearance at Grey Lynn markets.

Clevedon Village Market

December 23, 8.30am-1pm

Clevedon Buffalo Cheese, partnered with Curious Croppers heirloom tomatoes and basil, would make the perfect entree for Christmas lunch. If you're having a barbecue, perhaps Wholly Cow's lamb would be great for an al fresco meal. Dress your ham with a sticky glaze made from Jenny's Tamarind Chutney and orange juice. For sweet treats, In the Mix will have cherry tarts and gingerbread houses. Brookwoods Chocolates and Olaf's famous stollen will also be available.

Catalina Bay Farmers' Market

December 22 & 23, 8.30am-2pm,

The divine Seed crackers (poppy, sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds with linseed oil) make a perfect base for a platter, with Whitestone cheese and Salash Delicatessen cured sausage and Relish the Thought condiments. Kaukapakapa butchery Country Meat Processors will have prime beef and you can collect pre-ordered wood-smoked hams. Any spares will be sold there too. A light but refreshing gelato would be the perfect end to a big festive meal – and Lalele Organic Gelato will have take-home boxes. Trade Aid Dark Chocolate and Strawberry or Coconut and Vanilla will team nicely with strawberries.

Mt Albert Farmers Market

December 22, 8.30am-midday

Chilli, dill, Italian herbs - Mudgy's Smoked Salmon is freshly smoked so the flavours will get even better before Christmas Day. They're new to this market and doing well. Bag a premium bargain with Neat Meat's beef fillet, pork belly and (pre-ordered) turkeys, or their array of English-style sausages. Create a shared platter with Over the Moon's selection of cheeses, dips and olives from the Turkish stall and a range of breads from Bread and Butter. The liquorice undertones of Spaceman Coffee would be a wonderful brew for an intense-yet-smooth tiramisu.

Matakana Village Farmers' Market

December 22, 8am-1pm

Batch 22 bourbon and maple syrup drizzling down hot ham ... yum. Drop off your carving knife to be sharpened while you pick up all the salad greens, veges and even flowers to dress the table. Matakana Smokehouse will have Akaroa salmon packs, Eden Orchard cherry juice is a great base for punch - or as a non-alcoholic drink for drivers. For something a bit different to bubbles, try the dry, fruity feijoa sparkling wine from Lothlorien, their organic fruit sourced from Puhoi. Remember party favours? Give your guests handmade pan forte from organic baker Swiss Bliss. If you have friends popping in for afternoon tea, or supper, Rose Craft Cakes will have novelty cupcakes and Christmas cakes for sale.

Jenny's Tamarind chutney at Clevedon Market.

La Cigale French Market

December 22 & 23, 8.30am-2pm

Impress your guests with a Karapiro Prime turducken – a chicken encased by a duck encased by a turkey. With a limited supply it is recommended you pre-order. They will also have lamb and beef, perfect for barbecues.

Clevedon Buffalo is also stocked here, as are Two Tarts mince pies. Eden Orchards and Cherry Brothers will have fresh cherries.

The market has French goodies – including Little French Pastry and French cheeses, and also venture to other European suppliers – such as Original Sicily's panettone. Toasted and buttered, it's a great quick fix before opening presents on Christmas morning.

And if you are stuck for present ideas, maybe grab a reusable bag or some beeswax food wrap from your favourite market.

Hope your shopping is all ho, ho, ho not no, no, no!