When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to her first child with Prince Harry next year, don't expect it to be at the Lindo Wing at London's St Mary's Hospital, the traditional hospital of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly has been looking at another birthing "options", sources have told Vanity Fair, suggesting that she might deviate from tradition and not have their baby at the private maternity wing where Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to all three of her children and where Prince William and Harry were both born.

The Duchess of Cambridge (left) and the Duchess of Sussex were pictured wearing the same shade of burgundy as they attended two separate engagements in London. Photo / Getty

The hospital, which costs upwards of £7,500 ($A13,000) to give birth in, also welcomed George and Amal Clooney's twins in 2017.

One of the birthing options could also include a home birth, the publication reports, or choosing a hospital close to their new home Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also reportedly encouraging her daughter to have a natural birth.

"[Doria] wants to be on hand to help Meghan and Harry with the baby. Doria will be involved and if she's involved she will be encouraging Meg to go for a natural birth."

Meghan has been reading up on natural-birthing techniques, including hypnobirthing, which Kate is said to have used during her three labours.

The exact due date of the royal baby remains a closely guarded secret but Kensington Palace has said the baby is due in the UK spring.

The Duchess of Sussex's birthing plan isn't the only way the former actress plans to break with tradition when it comes to having a royal child.

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Photo / Getty

She also doesn't want her child to be forced to wear shorts.

"She's determined her child won't be paraded around in little shorts like Prince George," a source told UK entertainment magazine, Heat.

The reason Prince George is rarely seen in trousers is because it's a silent British class marker, an etiquette expert told The Sun.

William Hanson told the publication that trousers are deemed too "suburban" for a royal.

He said while he doubts there "would have been a memo sent around Kensington Palace telling George to wear shorts", Kate would be aware of clothing protocol.

"I don't think that the sartorial rule of shorts for young boys would be a new one for Catherine," Mr Hanson said.

"Not only does The Duchess of Cambridge have to worry about dressing herself but she has to dress her own children appropriately."