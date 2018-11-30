Leading a busy life is no excuse for ignoring the importance of balance.

In this week's episode of Take Life Back, host Stacey Morrison learns five things you should do to change your lifestyle for the better.

Morrison spoke to Shaun Robinson, CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, who explained just how bad excessive stress can be really be for us.

"We can develop habits of thinking and habits of behaving that mean we don't use our brain in a balanced way," says Robinson. "We lead incredibly busy lives trying to process enormous amounts of information and we're plugged in to information technology that's often available 24/7."

Because we're often guilty of working ourselves into overdrive, Robinson says balancing that out is very important. He says the solution is to build in behaviours to counteract the negative impacts of being overworked.

While you may be under the impression that improving your wellbeing is a completely personal thing, the real key is to take action along with others.

"We're more likely to build up habits of behaviour if others around us are reinforcing those," says Robinson.

That's the real way you "move your mood", says Robinson, explaining that behaviour generates changes in our brain chemistry by stimulating different parts.

While different techniques work for different people, there are some useful things we can incorporate in our lives to have us feeling good and functioning better.

You may think there's too much to do and no time to take for yourself, but Robinson says we all deserve to feel, and perform at our best.

These five ways to wellness are based on a huge amount of science, a summation of 400 researchers' work from around the world and across multiple fields.

1. Connect

"We need to connect with one another as human beings. We're hard wired to be social animals," says Robinson.

He tells Morrison that we need to have different levels of connections with people we associate with. "That's a mixture of having some really close relationships where we can empathise with one another and share," as well as others which aren't so intimate.

And this gives us a sense of belonging, and opportunities for people to connect as real human beings, a trait innate to us all.

"You know we're actually fundamentally kind of tribal beings, and we need to have a sense we're part of something bigger than ourselves," says Robinson.

2. Give

The old adage "to give is better than to receive" proves to be scientifically true.

"Not in terms of donations, more time and attention and willingness to be there for your community," adds Robinson. "It adds to our self-confidence and gives value to others."

A win-win situation.

3. Take notice

For those of us stuck in our busy, frantic worlds with excess information circulating, we can become very hyped up.

Robinson says we need to learn how to manage this.

"It's important to cultivate the ability to slow down and be in the moment," says Robinson. "Never let a moment of happiness or a moment of joy or moment of beauty pass you by."

Robinson suggests focusing on nature. Recognise that plant you walk past everyday and appreciate it. Recognise the happiness this brings, and allow that to have an impact on you.

4. Move

Nowadays many people know a bit of exercise is good for them. Robinson says it really doesn't have to be much.

"As little as one hour spread across seven days can have really strong affects protecting against things like depression and anxiety and helping people recover from difficult times and stressful feelings."

Doing it with others is a fantastic way to "move your mood", he says.

5. Learn

"Keep learning," encourages Robinson. "Our brains are designed to be inquiring and inquisitive and absorb new things."

Science shows we need to practise using the frontal lobe of our brain, "taking in new information and seeing the connection between ideas."

To incorporate this into our everyday lives doesn't require you to fork out and enrol in a formal course. It could be as simple as staying interested in current events or having a hobby.

It's easier when actively making these changes with others, says Robinson: "All these notions play really nicely with each other. Get some momentum going and pay it forward by inspiring the next."

Do any of these five things with your colleagues, with your friends, and you'll all hold each other accountable - and find you're quickly living a more balanced life.