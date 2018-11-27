David Beckham is under fire for posting a photo that showed him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips.

The English soccer star has received a barrage of abuse online over the photo which has divided those who say it's merely a sweet snap between a dad and his daughter, and others who say it's just plain creepy.

The photo showed Beckham giving Harper, 7, a smooch as they ice skate in front of a Christmas tree.

"Christmas is coming. Let's go skate," Beckham wrote.

Instagram users were divided on the kiss. "How can you kiss this little girl on her lips," one said, while another piped in, "This is not right!" and a third said, "Not on lips. Cheeks is OK."

Not surprisingly, noted provocateur Piers Morgan also chimed in, tweeting, "It is a bit weird."

It is a bit weird. https://t.co/48NvXdONot — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2018

But Beckham got support from fellow famous dads such as actor Ryan Reynolds, who liked the post.

American football star Tom Brady also weighed in, commenting, "Dad and daughter. So sweet!"

Brady, of course, has experience in the area; the New England Patriots star was lambasted earlier this year when he kissed his son Jack, then 10, on the lips in the documentary Tom vs. Time.

Many other fans also offered their support. "He's her dad and she's his daughter," one person wrote. "Why do people have to look too far into things? Not everything has a sinister motive! She's a little girl clearly comfortable, happy and having a lovely time with her dad. Innocent and lovely."

"This is a gorgeous photo showing the bond every girl should have with their daddy," another user said. "Well done on being such a good dad."

It's not the first time the Beckhams have faced criticism over their open displays of affection towards their kids.

Victoria Beckham also copped it for this pic of Harper in 2017. Photo / Instagram

In 2017, Victoria Beckham copped online abuse after she posted a photo of her and daughter Harper giving each other a kiss on the little girl's fifth birthday.

"We all love you so much, kisses from mummy," the former Spice Girl wrote.

Critics labelled the photo "strange", "pervy" and "old-fashioned".

Last year, David Beckham also posted a pictured of him kissing Harper during a family holiday in Africa.

Later, speaking about the criticism during a Facebook Live appearance, Beckham said he was baffled by the negative reaction.

"I kiss all my kids on the lips," he said.

"Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids."