Choosing a name for your baby is one of the most exciting yet daunting decisions you'll make in your child's life.

Picking a name that flows with your last name and will carry your child through life comes with pressure.

The popularity of names change every year, and 2018 is no exception.

With two new royal babies arriving in 2018, Prince Louis and Lena Phillips, it appears one of them has had a strong influence in the list with a bolter making the list.

According to BabyCentre's annual report, the UK's most popular girl's name in 2018 was Olivia, the same as last year, followed by Sophia, Amelia and Lily.

Last year's most popular boy name, Muhammad, topped the UK list again for 2018 followed by Oliver, Noah and Harry.

Despite many of last year's popular names remaining trendy in 2018, a number of new additions made the list including Louis, Jasper, Eden and Victoria.

GIRLS TOP 100:

Olivia

Sophia

Amelia

Lily

Ava

Emily

Ella

Isla

Mia

Aria

Grace

Isabella

Isabelle

Sophie

Charlotte

Evie

Poppy

Ivy

Elsie

Alice

Daisy

Chloe

Freya

Sienna

Eva

Evelyn

Harper

Willow

Florence

Maya

Rosie

Phoebe

Hannah

Matilda

Emma

Ruby

Layla

Millie

Mila

Jessica

Emilia

Ada

Lucy

Zoe

Ellie

Maisie

Sarah

Luna

Abigail

Scarlett

Thea

Penelope

Eliza

Lola

Maryam

Bella

Erin

Imogen

Darcie

Amber

Anna

Zara

Annabelle

Violet

Holly

Harriet

Molly

Georgia

Aaliyah

Gracie

Eleanor

Esme

Auroa

Lyla

Clara

Ayla

Maria

Aisha

Bonnie

Lottie

Rose

Lara

Kiara

Elizabeth

Arabella

Heidi

Amelie

Jasmine

Iris

Orla

Summer

Robyn

Lexi

Fatima

Martha

Victoria

Nancy

Elena

Felicity

Eden

BOYS TOP 100

Muhammad

Oliver

Noah

Harry

Leo

George

Jack

Charlie

Freddie

Arthur

Alfie

Henry

Oscar

Theo

Archie

Jacob

Joshua

James

Ethan

Thomas

William

Logan

Lucas

Jackson

Max

Isaac

Finley

Adam

Alex

Teddy

Mason

Harrison

Elijah

Daniel

Elliott

Joseph

Arlo

Dylan

Liam

Sebastian

Hunter

Rory

Reuben

Luca

Benjamin

Albie

Tommy

Finn

Samuel

Caleb

Riley

Edward

Ezra

Alex

Toby

Ryan

Jude

Zachary

Frankie

Luke

Nathan

Jayden

Theodore

Matthew

Jenson

Hugo

Roman

Reggie

Jake

Carter

Louie

Ollie

Harvey

Alic

David

Grayson

Bobby

Harley

Gabriel

Stanley

Ronnie

Michael

Albert

John

Sam

Aiden

Jesse

Blake

Felix

Kai

Louis

Eli

Tyler

Jasper

Aaron

Jamie

Lewis

Ellis

Austin

Aayan