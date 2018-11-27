Normally in marriages you wouldn't keep secrets from your beloved partner, however these women have kept a massive one from their husbands in order to protect themselves.

One woman on Mumsnet shared she was having coffee with her friend and was shocked to find out her friend had a runaway fund.

"I told her how I was trying to start saving a bit of money each month to have a bit of financial back-up in case the car breaks or we need a new dishwasher, etc. She then told me she saves around £200 [$378] a month and puts it in her 'runaway fund'. She was horrified that I didn't know what a runaway fund was."

The friend then went on to explain to her what a runaway fund was and why it needed to be kept on the down low.

"It's an account that she keeps secret from her husband in case they separate and she needs to leave the home or run away for whatever reason," she wrote.

"She said it's a bit of financial security for her should the worst happen between her and her husband. I asked if this meant she thought they were going I separate one day but she says they are very happy and she has no intention of leaving but also said every woman should have one."

The mum then asked those reading the thread if she should have her own secret fund.

"Although I would feel guilty keeping that from my DH [dear hubby]. Had this always been a thing?" she asked.

Many commented saying that they too keep a secret account in case they needed to leave the relationship.

"I have a 'running away fund', but no one to run away from anymore. I was told many years ago by an older female friend, to have this and thought it was sound advice," wrote one person.

Others agreed that having a runaway account made sense with one saying: "She's sensible though to have some savings, too many give up work, lose the ability to self-support and end up trapped as they can't leave because they don't have the means to."

Another wished she came up with the idea earlier: "I'd love to be able to afford to have one. I feel very vulnerable. If you can afford it, you should try and have something put by. I keep a box of important documents etc so I can lift it quickly if I ever have to leave/the house is burning down. It makes me feel a little better."

Others were against the idea, saying they felt it would be a betrayal of their husbands.

"How would you feel if you discovered your DH was saving £200 a month in a 'runaway' fund. That is your answer," one person asked.

Another wrote: "I'd be gutted if my DH had one and I'm sure he'd feel the same if I did.

"There should really be no reason for either or both parties to have money in their own names if they feel they need it," another wrote. "It's deceitful to keep it hidden, and possibly sows the seed of the very thing it's trying to avoid. It's very 'me' and 'you', rather than 'us'."