Karen Watson probably refers to herself as an "expat" but, in reality, she is a British immigrant living in France.

Watson, an immigrant, hates immigrants and longs for the days when immigrants like her didn't move to rural areas of France like the one where she lives as an immigrant.

In a now deleted tweet, the British immigrant wrote that she lives in a rural area of France that voted for Macron.

"We had no immigrants here at all - but they are moving in now. We recently had our first rape! At a car boot sale we did, we had a family who were so insistent and intimidating... trying to push us to sell at ridiculous prices," she wrote on Twitter.

That's when other Twitter users had to break the news to her.

Karen I really hate to break this to you but there were immigrants living there. Because you're an immigrant Karen. You're literally an immigrant. pic.twitter.com/EsKWSnsyon — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 19, 2018

The same Twitter user, Otto English, went on to explain Watson's views.

"Karen is a product of BRITISH exceptionalism. The sort of thinking where English people are never foreigners and immigrants are brown. Is it her fault? No. It's been fed to her and reinforced," he said.

Before deciding to delete her tweet, Watson attempted to explain her views, even hinting at her new definition of immigrant by trying to say she is not one because she married a Frenchman.

"It's like complaining about all the cars on the road when you are stuck in traffic not understanding you are one of the cars," someone said.

"I wish she would tweet in French , bloody immigrants not integrating," another Twitter user replied.

Watson is a prolific Twitter user (adding numerous tweets to her timeline in the few minutes it took to write this article) who has several times expressed she voted for Britain to Brexit.