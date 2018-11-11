Sometimes your partner can get under your skin, whether it's not helping around the house or inviting friends over when it was meant to be special date night.

Many couples write down lists to give each other hints on how they can improve their relationship, however one woman has gone a step further by compiling a list of strict rules for her husband to abide by, according to Whimn.

In a Facebook group, "Get it off you chest", a woman named Rosiee said she was rewriting a list of rules for her husband and wanted "honest opinions" from people online as she was previously told that the list "was a bit harsh". She also asked if there should be any more rules she should add to the list.

Underneath is the 10 insane rules she listed for her husband which include: "No female friends, no social media, no male friends with partners, must work minimum 50 hours a week, no smoking, can drink but only two time a year or less and not get drunk, no PlayStation/game machines, no porn, must keep house clean at all times AND no going out without me."

After reading this, it seems like this poor bloke can have no life at all.

Many on Facebook were disgusted to read the list, most of which were raging about her extreme policing of her partner.

"You should just get a dog," wrote one Facebook punter.

"This is your husband right?" asked another. Adding, "I don't think he agreed to be your slave when you married him."

"I have guy friends that are married," wrote one woman. "It's no problem. My boyfriend has great female friends. Again, no problem. If you have mutual respect and true love, you don't need these rules."

Many users, who admittedly appeared not to know Rosiee personally, said her "insecurities" and fears her husband would cheat was mostly likely why she created such a list. And while a straying partner might spell the end of a relationship, so too can obsessive control.

According to therapist, Shannon Thomas people who revel in being manipulative and controlling are "toxic people" and, generally speaking, they gotta go.

"Toxic people have the ability to affect all areas of our lives, and we are often blind to this," Thomas told whimn.com.au in an interview earlier this year.

"We make excuses for them. We believe and internalise the lies they feed us. And, in turn, that affects how we view ourselves and our worth. Toxic people receive pleasure from taking joy away from the things we once loved, such as work, friendships, hobbies, and even our love for ourselves."

Funnily enough, many of the commenters on Rosiee's post told her husband her should "run!".